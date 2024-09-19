Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1861-1873 C. Off-center strike (Prussia, William I)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1861-1873 C Off-center strike - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1861-1873 C Off-center strike - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1861-1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1861-1873 with mark C. Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 82. Bidding took place November 9, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1861-1873 C at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1861 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search