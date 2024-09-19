Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1861-1873 C. Off-center strike (Prussia, William I)
Variety: Off-center strike
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1861-1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1861-1873 with mark C. Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 82. Bidding took place November 9, 2014.
- WAG (1)
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
