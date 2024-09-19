1 Pfennig 1861-1873 C. Off-center strike (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1861-1873 with mark C. Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 82. Bidding took place November 9, 2014.

Сondition XF (1)