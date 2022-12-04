1 Pfennig 1873 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1547 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place December 6, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (1)