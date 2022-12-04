Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1873 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1873 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1873 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1547 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place December 6, 2015.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

