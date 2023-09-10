1 Pfennig 1873 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

