Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1873 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1873 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1873 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Heritage - June 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2022
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 69 USD
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
