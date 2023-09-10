Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1873 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,51 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2022
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 69 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
