1 Pfennig 1872 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1872 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 78. Bidding took place June 15, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) RD (2) Service PCGS (2)