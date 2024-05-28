Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1872 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1872 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1872 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1872 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 78. Bidding took place June 15, 2014.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1872 A at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1872 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1872 A at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1872 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1872 A at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1872 A at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

