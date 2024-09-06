Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1871 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1871 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1871 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1871 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 C at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

