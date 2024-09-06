1 Pfennig 1871 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1871 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)