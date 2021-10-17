Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1871 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1871 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1871 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1871 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2366 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place October 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search