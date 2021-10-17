1 Pfennig 1871 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1871 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2366 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place October 15, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)