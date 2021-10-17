Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1871 B (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,51 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1871
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1871 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2366 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place October 15, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Rauch (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search