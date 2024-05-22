Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1871 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,51 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1871
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1871 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1647 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Stephen Album (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2016
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2014
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search