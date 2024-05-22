Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1871 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1871 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1871 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1871 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1647 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Stephen Album - July 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Heritage - July 28, 2016
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Heritage - July 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2016
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Heritage - October 30, 2014
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Heritage - October 30, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2014
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

