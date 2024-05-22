1 Pfennig 1871 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1871 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1647 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

