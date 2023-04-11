Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1870 C (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,51 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1870 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4231 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
