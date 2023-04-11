Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1870 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1870 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1870 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1870 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4231 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1870 C at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1870 C at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1870 C at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1870 C at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1870 C at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1870 C at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1870 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search