1 Pfennig 1870 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1870 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4231 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

