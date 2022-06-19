1 Pfennig 1870 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1870 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.

