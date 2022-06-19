Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1870 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1870 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1870 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1870 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1870 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1870 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1870 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

