1 Pfennig 1870 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,51 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1870 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
