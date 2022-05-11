Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1870 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1870 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1870 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1870 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

