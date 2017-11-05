Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1869 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1869 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1869 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1869 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
