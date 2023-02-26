Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1869 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,51 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1869
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1869 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5105 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
