1 Pfennig 1869 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1869 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5105 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2)