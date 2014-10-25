Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1868 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1868 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1868 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

