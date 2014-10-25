Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1868 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,51 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search