Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1868 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1868 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1868 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64175 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 141. Bidding took place July 28, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Heritage - July 28, 2016
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Heritage - July 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2016
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 141 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1868 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search