Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1868 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,51 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64175 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 141. Bidding took place July 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
