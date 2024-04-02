Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1868 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1868 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1837 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (9)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

