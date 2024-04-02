1 Pfennig 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1837 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

