Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1868 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,51 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1837 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
