1 Pfennig 1867 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1867 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)