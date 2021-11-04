Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1867 C (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,51 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1867 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 94 USD
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
