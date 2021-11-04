Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1867 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1867 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1867 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1867 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1867 C at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 94 USD
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1867 C at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1867 C at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1867 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

