Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1867 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1867 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1867 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

