Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1865 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,51 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1865
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1865 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1992 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
