1 Pfennig 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1865 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1992 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (6) AU (4) XF (6) VF (5) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Felzmann (3)

Grün (4)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (4)

Künker (2)

Möller (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (2)

Russiancoin (10)

SINCONA (1)

Stare Monety (2)

WAG (1)