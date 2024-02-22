1 Pfennig 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1149 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (1) No grade (10)