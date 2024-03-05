1 Pfennig 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1863 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75552 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.

