Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1863 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1863 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1863 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75552 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Inasta - December 6, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Inasta - December 6, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

