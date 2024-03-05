Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1863 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,51 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1863
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1863 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75552 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
