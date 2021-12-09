1 Pfennig 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2522 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (9) No grade (6)