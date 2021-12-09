Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1862 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1862 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2522 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (9)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

