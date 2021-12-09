Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1862 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,51 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1862
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2522 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
