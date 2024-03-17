Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1861 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1861 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1861 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12258 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 20. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Wójcicki (2)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

