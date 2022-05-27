Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war". One-sided strike (Prussia, William I)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 34,2 g
  • Diameter 35 mm

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1871 "Victory in the war" with mark A. One-sided strike. This tin coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1993 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.

Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 "Victory in the war", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

