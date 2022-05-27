Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war". One-sided strike (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1871 "Victory in the war" with mark A. One-sided strike. This tin coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1993 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.

Сondition XF (1)