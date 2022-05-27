Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war". One-sided strike (Prussia, William I)
Variety: One-sided strike
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1871 "Victory in the war" with mark A. One-sided strike. This tin coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1993 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.
For the sale of Thaler 1871 "Victory in the war", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
