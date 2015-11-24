Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1861 A "Coronation". One-sided strike (Prussia, William I)
Variety: One-sided strike
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1861 "Coronation" with mark A. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4292 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1861 "Coronation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search