Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1861 A "Coronation". One-sided strike (Prussia, William I)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" One-sided strike - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" One-sided strike - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1861 "Coronation" with mark A. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4292 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1861 "Coronation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

