Thaler 1861 A "Coronation". One-sided strike (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1861 "Coronation" with mark A. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4292 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Сondition XF (3)