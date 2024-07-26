Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1871 "Victory in the war" with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30318 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

