Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (893) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1871 "Victory in the war" with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30318 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Prussia Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 "Victory in the war", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

