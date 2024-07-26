Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1871 A "Victory in the war" (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1871 "Victory in the war" with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30318 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
