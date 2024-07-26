Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1866 "Victory in the war" with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31076 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
