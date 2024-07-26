Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (467)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1866 "Victory in the war" with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31076 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A "Victory in the war" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1866 "Victory in the war", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

