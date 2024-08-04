Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1861 "Coronation" with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4042 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
