Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1861 "Coronation" with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4042 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

