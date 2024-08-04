Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1062) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1861 "Coronation" with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4042 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 112 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - August 30, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - August 30, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Coronation" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

For the sale of Thaler 1861 "Coronation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search