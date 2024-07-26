Thaler 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98075 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 468. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.

