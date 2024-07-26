Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (316)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98075 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 468. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (10)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (22)
  • Felzmann (8)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (8)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (28)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (11)
  • Reinhard Fischer (11)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (26)
  • UBS (3)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (35)
  • WCN (13)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Zöttl (1)
Seller WCN
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Nomisma - January 28, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Prussia Thaler 1860 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 18, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1860 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search