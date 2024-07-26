Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (316)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98075 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 468. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (10)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Cayón (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (22)
- Felzmann (8)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (8)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- iNumis (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (8)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (28)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (6)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Nihon (1)
- Nomisma (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (11)
- Reinhard Fischer (11)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (26)
- UBS (3)
- Varesi (1)
- Via (2)
- WAG (35)
- WCN (13)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 16
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search