Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1854 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1854 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 926 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place December 3, 2012.

Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction Kroha - June 25, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1854 A at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

