Thaler 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 926 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place December 3, 2012.

