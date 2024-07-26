Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
