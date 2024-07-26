Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1850 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1850 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30832 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,821. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.

Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Heritage - June 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1850 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

