Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30832 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,821. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (9)
- Höhn (7)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (10)
- Möller (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (3)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (11)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search