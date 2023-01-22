Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 20,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (5)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
