Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 20,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search