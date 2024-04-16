Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1297 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 11, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 11, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Niemczyk - December 16, 2018
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Niemczyk - December 16, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

