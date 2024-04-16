Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1297 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
