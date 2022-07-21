Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1840 A "Mining". Copper. One-sided strike (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Variety: Copper. One-sided strike

Obverse Thaler 1840 A "Mining" Copper One-sided strike - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III
Reverse Thaler 1840 A "Mining" Copper One-sided strike - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1840 "Mining" with mark A. Copper. One-sided strike. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1480 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2011.

Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
******
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

