Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1840 A "Mining". Copper. One-sided strike (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Variety: Copper. One-sided strike
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1840 "Mining" with mark A. Copper. One-sided strike. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1480 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2011.
For the sale of Thaler 1840 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
