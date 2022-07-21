Thaler 1840 A "Mining". Copper. One-sided strike (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1840 "Mining" with mark A. Copper. One-sided strike. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1480 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2011.

Сondition XF (4)