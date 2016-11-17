Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1816 A "Type 1816-1818". Copper (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Variety: Copper
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1816 with mark A. Copper. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 16, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search