Thaler 1816 A "Type 1816-1818". Copper (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1816 with mark A. Copper. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 16, 2016.

Сondition XF (2)