Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1816 A "Type 1816-1818". Copper (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Thaler 1816 A "Type 1816-1818" Copper - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1816 A "Type 1816-1818" Copper - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1816 with mark A. Copper. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 16, 2016.

  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1176 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1816 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1816 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins Thaler
