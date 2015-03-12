Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1809-1816 "Type 1809-1816". Incuse Error (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Variety: Incuse Error
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1809-1816
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1809-1816 . Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 4695 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 11, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search