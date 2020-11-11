Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1800 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1800
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1800 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
2066 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
