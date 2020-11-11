Thaler 1800 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1800 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (4)