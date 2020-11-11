Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1800 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1800 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1800 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1800 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Thaler 1800 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1800 B at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
2066 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1800 B at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 B at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 B at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1800 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search