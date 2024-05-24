Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1801 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1801 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1801 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1801 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2847 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

