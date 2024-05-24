Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1801 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1801
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1801 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2847 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Gärtner (1)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (9)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (18)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (12)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search