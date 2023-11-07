Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1840 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1840 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1161 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place June 4, 2019.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
