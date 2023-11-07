Thaler 1840 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1840 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1161 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place June 4, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (8) VF (22) No grade (1)

