Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1840 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1840 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1840 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1840 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1161 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place June 4, 2019.

Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - July 6, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - February 17, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Auctiones - June 17, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date June 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1840 A "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1840 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

