Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1839 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1839 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1839 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1839 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - January 1, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date January 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1839 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1839 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

