Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1838 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1838 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 940 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place January 15, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Coins of History (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1838 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search