Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1838 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1838 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1838 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1838 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 940 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place January 15, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - June 20, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Coins of History - March 10, 2019
Seller Coins of History
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - December 14, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1838 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1838 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1838 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
