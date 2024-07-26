Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1837 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1837 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1837 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1837 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Künker - December 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1837 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1837 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

