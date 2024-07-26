Thaler 1837 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1837 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (13) VF (25) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

CoinsNB (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (4)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (1)

Grün (3)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Kroha (3)

Künker (7)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Teutoburger (10)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (2)