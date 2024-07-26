Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1836 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1836 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1199 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.
Сondition
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
