Thaler 1836 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1836 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1199 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.

