Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1836 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1836 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1836 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1836 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1199 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.

Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1836 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

