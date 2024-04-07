Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1835 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1835 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1835 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1835 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5197 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 28, 2021.

Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 11, 2022
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - September 20, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - January 17, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - June 5, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 21, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1835 A "Mining" at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

