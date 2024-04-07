Thaler 1835 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1835 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5197 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 28, 2021.

