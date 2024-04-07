Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1835 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Rhenumis
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1835 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5197 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (6)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (4)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1835 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search