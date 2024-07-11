Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1833 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1833 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1833 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1833 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Teutoburger (13)
  • WAG (7)
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Prussia Thaler 1833 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1833 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1833 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search