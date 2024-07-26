Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1830 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1830 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 3, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
