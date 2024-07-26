Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1830 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1830 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1830 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1830 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 3, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - June 5, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction GINZA - October 10, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Prussia Thaler 1830 A "Mining" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1830 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1830 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search