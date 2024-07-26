Thaler 1830 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1830 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 3, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (6) VF (24) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) Service NGC (1)

