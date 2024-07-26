Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1829 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1829 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8009 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place October 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1829 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
