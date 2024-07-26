Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1829 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1829 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1829 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1829 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8009 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place October 4, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Heritage - December 5, 2019
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Heritage - December 5, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Heritage - July 28, 2019
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Heritage - July 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1829 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1829 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1829 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search