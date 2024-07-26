Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1828 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1828 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1828 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1828 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - May 2, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date May 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - January 17, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1828 A "Mining" at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
