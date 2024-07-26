Thaler 1828 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1828 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (12) XF (33) VF (60) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (2)

cgb.fr (2)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Felzmann (7)

Gärtner (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (8)

Kroha (2)

Künker (17)

London Coins (1)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Russiancoin (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (17)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (9)