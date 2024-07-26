Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1828 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1828 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
