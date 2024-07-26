Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1826 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1826 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1826 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1826 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price


Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price


Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price


Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price


Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price


Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price


Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price


Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price


Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price


Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price


Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 15, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price


Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1826 A "Mining" at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1826 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

