Thaler 1826 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1826 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1826 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
