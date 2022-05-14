Thaler 1840 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1840 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)